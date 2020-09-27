William J. "Bill" Cramer

July 12, 1932-September 24, 2020

MILAN-William J. "Bill" Cramer, 88, of Milan, passed away Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Funeral services will be private. Burial will be in Chippiannock Cemetery, Rock Island.

Those left to cherish his memory include his twin brother, Robert (significant other, Guila Miller) Cramer; sister, Mary Ann (Arthur) Hofmann; sister-in-law, Becky Cramer; several nieces and nephews; and special friend, Linda Tharp.

William was preceded in death by his parents, Edward J. and Ida A. (Trommer) Cramer; and siblings, Donald, Edward, Richard, Carl, Betty, and Barbara Cramer.

