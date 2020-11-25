William James (Bill) Halligan Jr.

June 9, 1926-October 30, 2020

William James (Bill) Halligan Jr., 94, of Orange Park passed away Friday morning, October 30, 2020 at home. He was surrounded by his loving family.

A smile on his face and a skip to his step, Bill was known to many as "Happy Halligan." To us, his daughters, he was simply "The World's Best Dad." He was the epitome of the Greatest Generation, living out the values of faith, responsibility, kindness, humility, and hard work. Dad was our rock, steady and wise; ever optimistic… and magical in turning ordinary moments into extraordinary memories.

Bill was born June 9, 1926 to William James and Virginia Halligan. He attended Mamaroneck High School, in Larchmont, NY. He loved tennis, sailing, and spending time with family and friends. Bill enlisted in the army at the age of 17 and proudly defended our freedom by serving in World War II and the Korean War.

After the war, Bill graduated from the University of Miami. While there, he met and later married our mom, Martha Jane McKenzie. They were married for over thirty wonderful years and had five daughters who promise to carry on their remarkable legacy. Following mom's death in 1983, dad married Esther Mae Yonge, who also had five children. For thirty-four years, they welcomed their blended family with open arms and unforgettable holiday gatherings.

Upon retirement from Uniroyal and Golden Triangle, dad and Essie spent their winters in Orange Park and summers in Maine.

Bill is survived by his wife, Essie, his sister Marie, and his five daughters and sons-in-law, Deborah (Tom) Bracke, Ginger Rountree, Kathy (Mike) Buzzell, Beth (Mike) Ayers, and Jenni (Andy) Billings, thirteen grandchildren and two-great grandchildren.

Memorials can be made to the First Coast Honor Flight. P.O. (Box 600785) Saint John's FL. 32260

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com