Menu
Search by Name
Menu
The Rock Island Dispatch Argus
The Dispatch-Argus Homepage
Obituaries Section
Submit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Search by Name
William J. Kenney
1941 - 2022
BORN
1941
DIED
2022
FUNERAL HOME
Solon-Telford Funeral Home - Streator
301 South Park Street
Streator, IL
UPCOMING SERVICE
Rosary
Apr, 19 2022
8:45a.m.
St. Mary's Church
Send Flowers

William J. Kenney

June 23, 1941-April 10, 2022

STREATOR-William J. Kenney, 80, of Streator and formerly of rural Cornell passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing Care in Moline, Illinois surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Church in Wenona.

Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:45 A.M. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Church in Wenona. A rosary will be recited at 8:45 A.M.

Solon-Telford Funeral Home of Streator is handling the arrangements.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona. Pallbearers will be Jarod Raber, Grant Raber, Phillip Gray, Kyle Kimpling, Don Oesch and Gary St. Cin. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be his dear friends Sam Kimpling, Les Miller, Vince Luckey, Charlie Kane, Fran Vollmer, and Dick Hatzer.

Born June 23, 1941 in Streator he was the son of Wilford and Gertrude (White) Kenney. He married Mary Ellen Hatzer on April 11, 1970 at St. Casimir's Church, Streator. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2012.

He is survived by daughters, Sarah (Keith) Raber of Coal Valley and Jan (Jeff) Gray of Streator; a son, Timothy (Tiffany) Kenney of Peru; grandchildren, Jarod and Grant Raber, Erin and Phillip Gray and Emma Mary Kenney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and his brother, James Kenney.

Born and raised in rural Wenona, he was a proud family farmer carrying on the work and legacy of his Kenney and White ancestors. He was also the accountant for the family business, Valley View Industries, even working alongside his wife and son for many years. He was an expert in the field of taxes.

He attended St. Mary's Grade School, Wenona High School and graduated from Western Illinois University in 1963. He proudly served in the US Army National Guard.

He was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona, IL and a proud member along with his fellow Irishmen in Sons & Friends of Erin. He was an avid race fan and collector of Allis Chalmers tractors.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona or Poverello.

He cherished spending time with his family and passed knowing his beloved Children and Grandchildren were by his side till the very end. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed the many, many friendships he made throughout his life.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Apr. 15, 2022.
34465541-95D0-45B0-BEEB-B9E0361A315A
To plant trees in memory, please visit the Sympathy Store.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Apr
19
Rosary
8:45a.m.
St. Mary's Church
Wenona, IL
Apr
19
Visitation
9:00a.m. - 11:45a.m.
St. Mary's Church
Wenona, IL
Apr
19
Mass of Christian Burial
12:00p.m.
St. Mary's Church
Wenona, IL
Funeral services provided by:
Solon-Telford Funeral Home - Streator
MAKE A DONATION
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Sponsored by Solon-Telford Funeral Home - Streator.
Add a Message
Not sure what to say?
4 Entries
We are so sorry to get the news of Bill's passing. He was a wonderful man with a great sense of humor. I'm glad we were able to attend class reunions and spend a bit of time with him. Bobbie and John
Bobbie and John Bookhout
April 14, 2022
Bill was a friend to all, and he will be missed by many. I cherished his friendship through high school and beyond. Condolences to all the family.
Marilyn (Benni) Bentlin McConnell
School
April 14, 2022
Bob and Maggie Archibald - Q4
April 14, 2022
My deepest sympathy to all. He was a great man.
Michael Durham
Friend
April 14, 2022
Showing 1 - 4 of 4 results