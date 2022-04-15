William J. Kenney

June 23, 1941-April 10, 2022

STREATOR-William J. Kenney, 80, of Streator and formerly of rural Cornell passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 10, 2022 at ProMedica Skilled Nursing Care in Moline, Illinois surrounded by his loving family.

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 12:00 P.M. Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Church in Wenona.

Visitation will be from 9:00 A.M. until 11:45 A.M. on Tuesday, April 19, 2022 at St. Mary's Church in Wenona. A rosary will be recited at 8:45 A.M.

Solon-Telford Funeral Home of Streator is handling the arrangements.

Burial will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Wenona. Pallbearers will be Jarod Raber, Grant Raber, Phillip Gray, Kyle Kimpling, Don Oesch and Gary St. Cin. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers will be his dear friends Sam Kimpling, Les Miller, Vince Luckey, Charlie Kane, Fran Vollmer, and Dick Hatzer.

Born June 23, 1941 in Streator he was the son of Wilford and Gertrude (White) Kenney. He married Mary Ellen Hatzer on April 11, 1970 at St. Casimir's Church, Streator. She preceded him in death on June 5, 2012.

He is survived by daughters, Sarah (Keith) Raber of Coal Valley and Jan (Jeff) Gray of Streator; a son, Timothy (Tiffany) Kenney of Peru; grandchildren, Jarod and Grant Raber, Erin and Phillip Gray and Emma Mary Kenney.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife and his brother, James Kenney.

Born and raised in rural Wenona, he was a proud family farmer carrying on the work and legacy of his Kenney and White ancestors. He was also the accountant for the family business, Valley View Industries, even working alongside his wife and son for many years. He was an expert in the field of taxes.

He attended St. Mary's Grade School, Wenona High School and graduated from Western Illinois University in 1963. He proudly served in the US Army National Guard.

He was a member of St Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona, IL and a proud member along with his fellow Irishmen in Sons & Friends of Erin. He was an avid race fan and collector of Allis Chalmers tractors.

Memorials may be directed to St. Mary's Catholic Church in Wenona or Poverello.

He cherished spending time with his family and passed knowing his beloved Children and Grandchildren were by his side till the very end. He never knew a stranger and enjoyed the many, many friendships he made throughout his life.