William Long
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

William Long

July 31, 1936-December 21, 2021

William F. Long, 85, of Moline, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 21, 2021.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be 11am Monday, December 27, 2021 at Christ the King Catholic Church, Moline with visitation one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the church.

Bill was born on July 31, 1936, in Omaha, Nebraska, the son of Ronald and Gladys (Craven) Long. He graduated with a degree in Civil Engineering from Iowa State University in 1958 and pursued his passion for building machines and businesses, working in management for Caterpillar and John Deere. He met the love of his life, Mary, in Peoria, Illinois and they married on January 6, 1962 in Iowa City, IA. He also served in the Army Engineer ROTC unit and was a member of the Society of American Engineers. They moved their young family to Caracas, Venezuela where they lived for nearly 4 years before returning to The States. Bill will be remembered as a caring citizen, a beloved friend, a devoted husband, and a patient and loving father and grandfather. Bill had a sharp mind, a quick smile, and a big heart. He always said that nothing was more important than family and friends, a value he demonstrated regularly through his words and deeds. He will be dearly missed.

Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Mary, his children; Mike (Jana) Long, Cedar Rapids, IA, Bob (Nancy) Long, Mesa, AZ, Doug (Myrna) Long, Milwaukee, WI, Kate (Darryl) Davidson, Madison, WI, Ed (Denise) Long, Wausau, WI. His legacy includes his 14 grandchildren; Nate (Michele) Morarie, Andy (Molly) Morarie, Rose Morarie, Melissa (Brian) Rule, Jake (Jennie) Long, Stephanie Long, Michael Long, Anna Long, Noah Long, Mason Long, Lauren Davidson, Nick Davidson, Luella Long, Charlie Long and 4 great grandchildren; Skylar, Blake, Abby, and Elias.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 24, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
27
Visitation
10:00a.m. - 11:00a.m.
Christ The King Church
3209 60th St., Moline
Dec
27
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00a.m.
Christ The King Church
3209 60th St., Moline
So blessed that the union of our children brought us together! We so enjoyed our celebrations of birthdays and holidays together. Bill was such a joy to chat with and was simply a delightful person. He will be missed but very fondly remembered. Blessings to the family.
Mark & Cheryl Lee
December 24, 2021
Our deepest sympathy to you, Mary, & your family. Working with Bill at John Deere was a pure pleasure ... heaven has another angel. RIP Bill, Mary & Kim
Mary (Karoules) & Jim Winters
Work
December 24, 2021
