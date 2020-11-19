William "Bill" Marshall

May 19, 1926-November 14, 2020

Private graveside services for William "Bill" Marshall, 94, of McGregor, IA, formerly of East Moline, IL, will be held at 11am Monday at the Rock Island National Cemetery. The service will be live-streamed at that time at: https://www.facebook.com/VanHoeFuneralHome.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Mr. Marshall died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Great River Care Center, McGregor.

Bill was born May 19, 1926, in Rock Island, IL, the son of George and Mary (Sheenan) Marshall. He served in the US Navy during WWII. He married Phyllis Maisenbach April 24, 1948, at St. Mary's Catholic Church, Rock Island, IL. She died October 23, 2014. He retired from the John Deere Foundry, East Moline, in 1982. He had also worked for Desalners, Moline, Birtman Electric, Rock Island.

Survivors include his daughters, Pamela (Steve) Baustian, Sycamore, IL, Teresa Marshall (Bob Beard), Harpers Ferry, IA, Lori (Mike) Coe, Daytona Beach Shores, FL; sons, Wayne (Connie) Marshall, Centralia, IL, and Edward "Duke" (Diana) Marshall, Redding, CA; daughter in law, Peggy Marshall Richmond, VA; 10 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren and 3 great great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; son, William Charles Marshall; infant daughter, Mary Ann Marshall; and infant son, Phillip John Marshall; siblings, Mary Rose DeMay, Bernard, George, and Charles Marshall.

Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors Project.

