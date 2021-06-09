William "Bill" Neil Moore

October 3, 1955-June 5, 2021

MOLINE-William "Bill" Neil Moore, 65, of Moline, passed away, Saturday, June 5, 2021, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Per his wishes there will be no services. Memorials may be made in his honor to any of his interests.

Bill was born on October 3, 1955, in Xenia, OH, the son of Clarence Neil and Mildred Louise (Cline) Moore. He married Margaret Keller on June 9, 1979. He met his wife of 42 years at Savanna Army Depot while an intern in the Quality Assurance Specialist Ammunition Surveillance (QASAS) program. He continued as a Logistics Specialist at the Joint Munitions Command located at Rock Island Arsenal before retiring in 2011 with 32 + years of service.

In retirement he had several interests that he volunteered with. Literacy was important to him. He was on the steering committee for The Literacy Connection (TLC) located at Faith Lutheran Church, an after-school tutoring program for children from Washington Elementary school in Moline. He read the newspaper for Augustana Public Radio Information System (APRIS) program for the blind.

Bill's true passion was for archaeology. He was a member of the local Quad Cities Archaeological Society and served on the board of directors for the Illinois Association for Advancement of Archaeology. He also was a member of the Iowa Archeological Society. He volunteered with the Office of the State Archaeologist of Iowa in Iowa City, cataloging artifacts.

He was a member of Faith Lutheran Church and was a long-time usher and served on various committees at the church. Bill and his wife enjoyed traveling the world. He enjoyed watching and playing golf and hockey with his son.

Survivors include his wife, Margaret Evelyn Moore; son, Nathan Andrew Moore; sisters, Ruth (William) Scully, and Denise (Mark) Minch.

He was preceded in death by his parents, sister, Minnie Louise "Lou" Hendrix; brother-in-law, William Scully.

