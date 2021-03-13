Menu
William Moylan
1930 - 2021
BORN
1930
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A
Moline, IL

William Moylan

October 6, 1930-March 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-William J. Moylan, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque, IA.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rock Island Animal Shelter.

Bill was born October 6, 1930 in Oelwein, IA, the son of Roy E. and Mary (Cahill) Moylan. He married Marilyn Dieckman on November 21, 1954 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on December 3, 2001.

Bill graduated from St. Joseph's High School, Rock Island and St. Ambrose College, Davenport. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War.

Bill retired from the former Mercy Hospital, Davenport as a Personnel Director. He was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church, Rock Island and enjoyed fishing, auto racing and sports especially the Cubs, Bears and the Fighting Illini.

Survivors include his children, Patrick Moylan, Fort Wayne, IN, Mary Kay Moylan, Rock Island, Janice (Terry) Gloeckner, Dubuque, IA and David Moylan, Rock Island; grandchildren, Abigail (Cody) Giblin and Elissa Moylan and sister, Mary Ann Moylan, Rapid City, SD.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Mar
16
Visitation
12:00p.m. - 1:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL
Mar
16
Funeral service
1:00p.m.
Rafferty Funeral Home - Moline
2111 1st St. A , Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
2 Entries
The Moylans were good neighbors for at least 30 years before we moved to Arizona two years ago. We enjoyed good conversations in the street in front of our houses. As far as we know, Dave is still living in the house. So Dave, Marion and I send condolences to you and your brother and sisters. It was good to have you all as friends.
Paul M and Marion Erickson
March 14, 2021
To Mary Kay and your brother. I´m so sorry for the loss of your father. He he Rest In Peace. You have my sincere sympathy. Take care!
Janice Heaton
March 13, 2021
