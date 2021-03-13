William Moylan

October 6, 1930-March 12, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-William J. Moylan, 90, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, March 12, 2021 at Hawkeye Care Center, Dubuque, IA.

Funeral services will be 1pm, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at Rafferty Funeral Home, 2111-1st St A, Moline with visitation one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Rock Island with military honors conducted by American Legion Post 246, Moline. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Rock Island Animal Shelter.

Bill was born October 6, 1930 in Oelwein, IA, the son of Roy E. and Mary (Cahill) Moylan. He married Marilyn Dieckman on November 21, 1954 in Rock Island. She preceded him in death on December 3, 2001.

Bill graduated from St. Joseph's High School, Rock Island and St. Ambrose College, Davenport. He was a U.S. Army veteran having served during the Korean War.

Bill retired from the former Mercy Hospital, Davenport as a Personnel Director. He was a member of St. Pius Catholic Church, Rock Island and enjoyed fishing, auto racing and sports especially the Cubs, Bears and the Fighting Illini.

Survivors include his children, Patrick Moylan, Fort Wayne, IN, Mary Kay Moylan, Rock Island, Janice (Terry) Gloeckner, Dubuque, IA and David Moylan, Rock Island; grandchildren, Abigail (Cody) Giblin and Elissa Moylan and sister, Mary Ann Moylan, Rapid City, SD.

Condolences may be left at www.RaffertyFunerals.com.