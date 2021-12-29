William S. "Bill" Mueller

July 31, 1968-December 26, 2021

William S. "Bill" Mueller, 53, of Colona, passed away Sunday, December 26, 2021, at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport.

Funeral services will be at Noon, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Esterdahl Mortuary & Crematory, Ltd., Moline. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time. Memorials may be made to his family.

Bill was born on July 31, 1968, in Highland Park, Michigan, the son of Stefan Mueller and Jacqueline Joslin McCurley. He was a U.S. Veteran, having served in the Army. He married Therese M. Bozzer on June 3, 1994, in Canton, Michigan. He was currently employed as the Team Lead for the fax department at Wells Fargo Bank, where he was lovingly known as the "Fax Commander". Bill loved being outdoors, fishing and gardening. He loved his John Deere tractor and working on cars. He was a movie buff and collected Norse statues.

Survivors include wife, Therese; children, Alexander Mueller (Kaitlin), New Hampshire, Henry Mueller, Colona, Madeline Mueller, Colona, Samuel Mueller, Colona, and Elizabeth Mueller, Colona.; 1 grandchild to be born this June; father, Stefan Mueller (Maria), Canton, MI; mother, Jacqueline Joslin McCurley (Timothy), Canton, MI; sister, Petra Mueller Hinderer (Robert), Ypsilanti, MI; brother, Zachary McCurley, Chelsea, MI, and "adopted daughter", Jean Clark, East Moline.

He was preceded in death by his in-laws, Marianne and Vincent Bozzer, and maternal & paternal grandparents.

