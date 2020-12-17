William L. Naab

January 4, 1958-December 16, 2020

MOLINE-William L. Naab, 62, of Moline, died Wednesday, December 16, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Cremation rites were accorded. A Memorial Mass will be 10:00 am Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2502 29th Avenue, Rock Island. Inurnment will be private at a later date. Memorials may be made in care of St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan, is assisting the family with arrangements.

William was born in Davenport, Iowa on January 4, 1958, one of twelve children born to Patrick J. and Mary LaMar Naab.

William worked construction for many years.

He attended St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island and was an avid Chicago Bears fan.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Mary Naab, Rock Island; siblings, John (Nora) Naab, Moline, Mimi (Steve) Moller, Rock Island, Mary Pat Otten, Rock Island, Gina Anderson, Wichita, Kan., Michael Naab, Morton, Ill., Robin (Dallas) Pfantz, State Center, Iowa, Tom (Dawn) Naab, Cardiff, Calif., Louie (Tracy) Naab, Bettendorf and Lt. Col. Danny (Birgit) Naab, U.S. Army, Charlotte, N.C.; 24 nieces and nephews; and his large extended LaMar and Naab families.

He was preceded in death by his father, brother, Patrick Naab and infant sister, Bridget Naab.

