William Robert Carlstrom Flowers

September 17, 1993-October 25, 2020

William Flowers, age 27, of Moline, IL passed away peacefully Sunday, October 25, 2020 at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center, Rockford, IL. He was born September 17, 1993, the son of Randall Flowers and Karen Carlstrom Flowers. William enjoyed playing his guitar with friends in a rock band, loved holidays, fishing, camping and family gatherings. He was an avid lover of hot sauce; making his own with ghost peppers he grew.

There will be a graveside prayer service on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:00am at Moline Memorial Park Cemetery, 5001 34th Ave., Moline, IL. Cremation rites have been accorded. Christenson Funeral Home in Rockford is assisting the family with arrangements. Memorials may be directed to William Flowers Memorial, 228 45th St., Moline, IL 61265 to help with funeral expenses.

Those left to cherish his memory include his father, Randall Flowers, sisters, Valerie (Chris) Francois of Bondurant, IA, Maggie, Kalamazoo, MI and Madeleine of Rock Island, IL, aunts and uncles (a very special aunt, Vicky Buck), nephews and many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his mother.