William Robert Sigsworth

January 12, 1929-March 4, 2021

MOLINE-On Thursday, March 4, 2021 William Robert Sigsworth of Moline, IL passed at the age of 92 at the Clarissa Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Bill was born on January 12, 1929 in New Canton, IL, the son of Frank and Sarah Isebel (Henry) Sigsworth. He married the love of his life, Phoebe Eunice Trent in December 1970; she preceded him in death on December 2, 2011. Bill worked as a machinist at Alcoa for 37 years before retiring in 1993 and he served in the United States Army from 1951 - 1954. Bill's love for his grandchildren was immense and you could always count on him to be in attendance to support them at sporting events, recitals, and anywhere else he could support and cheer them on. He always knew when a Whitey's shake, donut, or slice of peach pie was needed when his grandchildren were sick or needed cheering up. Bill loved animals and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and traveling. He built a woodworking shop in his basement where he would build doll cradles for the grandchildren, reindeer plant stands for holiday decorations, and birdhouses. Birds were a passion for Bill and his wife, Phoebe; later in life Bill learned bluebirds were unable to find nesting platforms in local parks, Bill responded by combining his two passions and built special bluebird houses for Chippiannock Cemetery. There was nothing he loved more than to help others; his kindness, generosity, and love will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Survivors include his daughter Linda (Daniel) Rice, Indianapolis, IN, stepchildren Gail (Cheryl) Trent, Moline, Maryann (Robert) Snyder, Bettendorf, granddaughters Toni Spatz, Indianapolis, IN, Andrea Trent, Aurora, IL, Michelle Trent, Chicago, IL, Christyann Van Damme, Minneapolis, MN, Katy Van Damme, Denver, CO, and his best friends Kari Fisk and Kalvin Fisk, Moline.

He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, a daughter Patricia Sigsworth, and siblings, Dorothy Cawthon, and John Sigsworth.

Private funeral services will be held for the immediate family. Military Honors will be conducted by the American Legion Post 246 and burial will be at Moline Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to the Clarissa Cook Hospice House. Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline is assisting the family.

