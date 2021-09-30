William Leslie Simmons

October 23, 1933-September 28, 2021

William Leslie Simmons, 87, of Milan, IL, passed away Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at his home.

A memorial visitation will be 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday, October 1, at. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, 801 W. Edgington St., Reynolds, IL. A potluck dinner and celebration of William's life will be held 12:00 p.m. (noon) Saturday, October 2, at his home for friends and family.

William was born October 23, 1933 in Light, Arkansas, a son of John W. Simmons and Sadie Day Simmons. He married Dorothy Sisco on May 16, 1966 in Rock Island, IL. She preceded him in death on February 11, 2017.

William was a heavy equipment mechanic at the Rock Island Arsenal for thirty-five years. He also was the family handyman and jack of all trades. He could fix anything and everything.

He enjoyed spending winters in Texas with Dorothy. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and enjoyed camping with family and friends in Alpha, IL.

Surviving are his children (and spouses), Sadie Carlson, New Windsor, Bill (Joyce) Simmons, Illinois City, John (Kathy) Simmons, Kansas, OK, Scott (Karen) Milan, and Kurt (Jeanette) Simmons, Alexis, IL; many grandchildren; several great grandchildren; sister and brother-in-law, Mary and Will Moore, Rockford, IL; and many nieces, nephews, and other family.

Leslie was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Dorothy; son, Kevin; and son-in-law, Paul Carlson.

Online condolences may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.