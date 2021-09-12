William J. "Bill" Snyder

October 17, 1942-September 9, 2021

ROCK ISLAND-William J. "Bill" Snyder, 78, of Rock Island, died Thursday, September 9, 2021 at Heartland Healthcare Center, Moline. A memorial mass will be celebrated at 11 am Wednesday, September 15, 2021, at St. Pius X Catholic Church, 2502 29th Ave., Rock Island. A memorial visitation will be held from 4-6 pm Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 3030 7th Avenue, Rock Island. Inurnment will be private. Memorials may be made in care of The Rock Island – Milan Education Foundation.

Bill was born in Walters, Oklahoma on October 17, 1942, a son of Walter and Helen Saville Snyder. Bill grew up in Davenport and was a graduate of Assumption High School ('60). He went on to attend St. Ambrose College and the University of Iowa, where he received both his undergraduate ('64 BA) and law degree ('67 JD). After moving back to the Quad Cities, Bill was admitted to both the Iowa and Illinois Bar Associations and practiced law for 50 years.

Bill founded and built a Rock Island law firm that completed its many years of service under the name of Snyder, Park, Nelson and Schwiebert PC. Throughout its long history, the firm fostered the careers of over 50 lawyers, paralegals, and assistants, each of whom Bill deeply valued. Bill loved practicing law, and it showed in his dedication to each of his clients, which included large and small businesses (Eagle Food Centers, Bituminous Casualty Corp, Modern Woodmen of America), government agencies (Rock Island/Milan School District, City of East Moline, Rock Island County), and many individual community residents. Bill received numerous legal awards and completed his distinguished 50-year career as counsel for Bozeman, Neighbour, Patton & Noe, LLP in Moline. Bill also shared his love for the law with his children – three of his sons are practicing attorneys today.

In 1982, Bill married his cherished wife, Deborah Wilson, where they raised their six children in the Rock Island public schools. A fierce advocate for public education, Bill served on the board of the Rock Island-Milan Education Foundation. He also served on the Botanical Center Board and the Eagle Food Centers Board of Directors. Bill was also a member of the St. Pius X Catholic Church, Rock Island, where he served on the parish council.

Perhaps trite-but most certainly true-Bill's passion was his family. Those left to cherish his memory and miss his perennially upbeat "Hi Honey" greeting include his wife, Deborah Snyder, Rock Island; children (and spouses and their children), Tom (Lisa) Snyder, Denver, Colo. (Joey and Ella Snyder), Martin Snyder, Glenview, Ill. (Walter, Maggie, and Henry Snyder), Julie (Jeff Melman) Snyder (Ruby and Charlie Melman), Maplewood, NJ, Steve (Miranda) Wilson, Nashville, Tenn. (Calvin Wilson, Harrison Gilliam), Brad Wilson, Rock Island (Brycen and Bella Wilson), and Grant (Sudeepti Tumuluru) Snyder, Chicago, Ill.; and brother, Richard Snyder, Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant brother, Tom.

Online condolences, memories and expressions of sympathy may be left for the family at wheelanpressly.com.