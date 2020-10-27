William T. Pettifer

April 1, 1939-October 24, 2020

ORION-William T. Pettifer, 81, of Orion, passed away Saturday, October 24, 2020 at his residence with Linda at his side.

Cremation rites will be accorded. A private family service will be held at this time. Inurnment will be held at a later date. The service will be livestreamed and can be found on Bills obituary at esterdahl.com. Memorials may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion.

William was born on April 1, 1939 in Moline, the son of Chester and Norma Weigandt. He married Linda Atwell on August 27, 1960 in Osco, IL. Bill began his plumbing apprenticeship at L.D. Porter and afterwards becoming owner of Pettifer Plumbing and Heating in Orion. He then joined Charles Fiers becoming Pettifer-Fiers Plumbing and Heating in Colona. Later he became the owner of Bill Pettifer Construction in Orion. Bill retired in 2002 as the Maintenance Supervisor for Geneseo School District where he worked for 15 years. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Orion, Orion Lions, and later Geneseo Lions. Bill was a Licensed Plumber in the State of Illinois for over 50 years. He was a member for 50 years with the Orion "Sherman Masonic Lodge". Bill enjoyed golfing, and especially fishing and boating with his grandchildren.

Survivors include wife, Linda; children, Kenneth (Dru) Pettifer, (Bradenton, FL), Kelly (Steve) Blondell, (Moline, IL), Kevin (Shanan) Pettifer, (East Moline, IL); grandchildren, Kate (James) Zacharewicz, Allyson Douglas, Justin (Lauren) Blondell, Robert (Annie) Franklin, William K. (Marissa Smith) Pettifer, Devin Pettifer, and Lindsay Pettifer; 8 great grandchildren, Tenley and Trey Zacharewicz., Noah and Finn Blondell, Arthur Franklin, Eddy, Christopher and Sam Nolen.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Carol Smolenski, Virginia Haglund; brothers, Vernon, and Richard Pettifer.

