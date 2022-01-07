Wilma F. Arrington

November 26, 1947-January 2, 2022

ROCK ISLAND-Wilma F. Arrington, 74, of Rock Island, IL, passed away January 2, 2022 in Rock Island.

Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 12, at the Knox Chapel of Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, 2106 7th Ave., Rock Island, with visitation one hour prior to services at Knox Chapel. Burial will be at National Cemetery, Arsenal Island. Memorials may be made to the family.

Wilma was born November 26, 1947 in Ullin, Illinois, a daughter of Joe and Lillian Williams Kimmins. She married Rev. Joseph G. Arrington, Jr. on April 16, 1966 in Bettendorf, Iowa. He preceded her in death on June 18, 2016.

She was a homemaker, and will be lovingly remembered as a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

Wilma was a member of New Birth Victory Temple Church of God in Christ, Rock Island. Some of her favorite times were those spent caring for her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She enjoyed collecting angels, and watching soap operas. One of her favorites was Days of Our Lives.

Those left behind to cherish her memory are her daughters, Krine (Willie) Arrington Lagrone, Panama City, FL, Vernice (Andre) Johnson, Rock Island, Simone Woods, Indianapolis, IN, sons, Andre Kimmins, Marshalltown, IA, David Wires, Newton, IA, Eric Wires, Marshalltown, IA, Joseph (Sarah) Arrington III, Cape Girardeau, MO, Loren Arrington, Rock Island, and Matthew (Mika) Arrington, Rock Island; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren; sisters, Shelva Kimmins, Rock Island, Ruth Kimmins, Pasadena, CA; brother, Glen Kimmins, Minnesota; and a host of nieces, nephews and additional family.

Wilma was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Joseph Arrington, Jr.; son, James Arrington; son-in-law, Moses Woods III, mother, Lillian; father, Joe; brothers, Ronald Kimmins and Stanley Kimmins.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at wheelanpressly.com.