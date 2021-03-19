Yolanda Michelle Estes

March 12, 1969- March 17, 2021

DAVENPORT-Yolanda Michelle Estes, 52, of Davenport, Iowa, transitioned from this life on Wednesday, March 17, 2021, in her home.

Visitation will be from 2 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday March 23rd in the Horizon Room at Trimble Funeral Home at Trimble Pointe, 701 12th Street, Moline. A private family memorial service will follow the visitation. Masks and social distancing guidelines will be enforced. The service will be livestreamed and archived for viewing on Michelle's tribute page at www.TrimbleFuneralHomes.com. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory following the service. Memorials may be made to the family for her granddaughters.

Michelle was born March 12, 1969, in Chicago, Illinois, to Kathlene Estes and Mitchell Bates. She graduated from Davenport Central High School in 1987, and enjoyed playing softball and basketball. Michelle went on to earn a degree in Sociology from St. Ambrose University. Social work was a great fit for Michelle because her passion was helping people, and she was currently employed as the Service Coordinator for Westwood Terrace in Moline. She was also a long-time employee of Scott County Community Services, The Robert Young Center, Vera French/Pine Knoll, and Family Resources. Her jobs were never considered 'work' because she truly loved what she did.

She was a dedicated MiMi who relished spending time with her family. Michelle enjoyed cooking and hosting family gatherings. If you ever had the pleasure of meeting Michelle, you could never forget her infectious laugh and smile as well as her caring nature.

Those left to cherish Michelle's memory are: her children Ta'Dashia "Shae" Estes and Essence "E'Mari" Eason, both of Davenport, IA; two grandchildren, Esme and Amais Estes; her mother and stepfather, Kathlene and Fred Parks of Davenport, IA; her father and stepmother, Mitchell and Lorene Bates of Jacksonville, FL; her sister and brother-in-law, Sherozna and Nathan Teed of Muscatine, IA; a special aunt and uncle: Hattie Hill of Chicago, IL and James Bates of Davenport, IA; and a host of extended family and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Annie and Elbert Estes; her paternal grandmother Beatrice Gay Bates; a dear aunt Ida Shell; and a close cousin Zeneria Shell. Michelle was part of a large family and joins many aunts, uncles, and cousins in the next life where they hope she will find peace and comfort.

