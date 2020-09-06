Zachary M. Shuck

January 29 1962- September 3, 2020

MOLINE-Zachary M. Shuck, 58, of Moline, IL, died Thursday, September 3, 2020, at his home.

Cremation rites will be accorded. Wendt Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be made to the family.

Zach was born in Moline on January 29 1962, son of Stewart and Paula (Kniser) Shuck. On April 14, 1984, in Rock Island, IL, he married Tracy West, who survives.

He was a graduate of Rock Island High School, and was then employed by Watts Trucking in Rock Island, Midland-Davis in Moline, and then Duke Aerial in Davenport, IA. He enjoyed boating and fishing, and was an avid photographer. He especially loved his family and his grandchildren.

In addition to his wife, survivors include his daughters, Corey (Marty) Manning of Rock Island, and Carey Shuck of Moline; his son, Kyle Shuck of Rock Island; four brothers; and five grandchildren, Elena, Drake, Logan, Kyleah, and Olivia.

Zach was preceded in death by his grandparents, his parents, and a granddaughter, Ellie.

