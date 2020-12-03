Zelda Ann Johnson-Farmby

November 5, 1953-November 20, 2020

MOLINE-Zelda Ann Johnson-Farmby, 67, of Moline, passed away Friday, November 20 at UnityPoint Health Trinity, Rock Island.

Services will be 12:00 p.m. Friday, December 4, 2020 at Sullivan-Ellis Mortuary, Ltd., 1902-3rd Avenue East Moline. There will be a one-hour visitation prior to services. Due to Covid 19 restrictions, ten people will be allowed in the funeral home at a time, masks must be worn at all times, and social distancing will be enforced. Memorials may be made to the family.

Zelda Ann Johnson was born November 5, 1953 in Chicago, Illinois; the daughter of John L. and Ethel Vida (Franklin) Johnson. She was educated in the Chicago area. Zelda graduated from Wilber Wright College in Chicago. Zelda married Jefferson Farmby Jr. March 7, 1989 in Chicago. She was employed as a teacher's assistant, working for Hibbard Elementary, Chicago.

Zelda loved to dance and listen to music. She was a great cook and baker. She was known for her sweet potato pie. When her children were young, she would make a pie for each one of them. She enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Zelda was caring, compassionate, and loyal. She was the protector of her children.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of thirty one years, Jefferson Farmby, Jr., Moline, her children, Keith (Susan) Johnson, East Moline, Lamont Johnson, Moline, Anton (Hope) Farmby, California, Andre (Jennifer) Johnson, Silvis, Carolyn Farmby, Chicago, and Shatara (Lamont) Farmby, Milan, her grandchildren, Cassandra, Adrian, Jayvonda, Amber, Marcellas, Nia, Andre Jr. Zhanelle, Avant, Jahari, Jordan, Kaleb ,Avery, Zailil, and Laniyah, her great grandchildren, Carly, Joshuwa, Parker, and Adonis, her brother, John Stephney, Chicago, and her very special dog, Kimmy.

She was preceded by her parents, her daughters, Stacey and Latonya Johnson .

