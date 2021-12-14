Zoe Kay Davidson

March 24, 1993-December 1, 2021

Zoe Kay Davidson, 28, of Houston, TX, formerly of Moline, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Houston.

Zoe was born in La Ceiba, Honduras on March 24, 1993, to Mark Davidson of East Moline and Deisy Mac Field of Orlando, FL. Zoe worked in the hospitality and food industry.

She enjoyed dancing, make-up, and shopping. Her true love was her son, Grayson.

Zoe is lovingly remembered by her partner, Jesse Galvan of Houston, TX, her son, Grayson Galvan; mother, Deisy Davidson of Orlando, FL, father, Mark Davidson (Renee Hugaert) of East Moline, and; sisters: Syntia (Brandon) Mariner of Lake Mary, FL, Prana (Steven) Sabat of North Carolina, Jessica (Byron) Conner of Miami, FL, Stacey Coleman of Roatan, Honduras; grandparents: Marva Brooks of Florida, Karen Davidson (Gib DeKoster) of Moline, and Paul (Linda) Davidson of Moline; Jesse Galvan's parents, Jesse (Mary) Galvan Sr., Houston, TX. Also, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews as well as many cousins.

Services will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church in Moline, IL, at 10:00 am, with visitation on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4 – 7 pm at Wendt Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com