Zoe Kay Davidson
1993 - 2021
BORN
1993
DIED
2021
FUNERAL HOME
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place
Moline, IL

Zoe Kay Davidson

March 24, 1993-December 1, 2021

Zoe Kay Davidson, 28, of Houston, TX, formerly of Moline, IL, passed away Wednesday, December 1, 2021, in Houston.

Zoe was born in La Ceiba, Honduras on March 24, 1993, to Mark Davidson of East Moline and Deisy Mac Field of Orlando, FL. Zoe worked in the hospitality and food industry.

She enjoyed dancing, make-up, and shopping. Her true love was her son, Grayson.

Zoe is lovingly remembered by her partner, Jesse Galvan of Houston, TX, her son, Grayson Galvan; mother, Deisy Davidson of Orlando, FL, father, Mark Davidson (Renee Hugaert) of East Moline, and; sisters: Syntia (Brandon) Mariner of Lake Mary, FL, Prana (Steven) Sabat of North Carolina, Jessica (Byron) Conner of Miami, FL, Stacey Coleman of Roatan, Honduras; grandparents: Marva Brooks of Florida, Karen Davidson (Gib DeKoster) of Moline, and Paul (Linda) Davidson of Moline; Jesse Galvan's parents, Jesse (Mary) Galvan Sr., Houston, TX. Also, several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews as well as many cousins.

Services will be Saturday, December 18, 2021, at Salem Lutheran Church in Moline, IL, at 10:00 am, with visitation on Friday, December 17, 2021, from 4 – 7 pm at Wendt Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to the family.

Family and friends are invited to share memories and express online condolences at wendtfuneralhome.com


Published by The Rock Island Dispatch Argus on Dec. 14, 2021.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Dec
17
Visitation
4:00p.m. - 7:00p.m.
Wendt Funeral Home
1811 15th Street Place, Moline, IL
Dec
18
Service
10:00a.m.
Salem Lutheran Church
Moline, IL
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
We were so sorry to learn of Zoe's death. Our sincere condolences go out to her family and friends. Also to her partner and son. We ask for God's blessings and mercy for her family.
Rosie & Dean Clark
December 19, 2021
Our hearts are broken for the family. Even though we have not seen Zoe since she was 12, she left a lasting impression on us. May God give you strength during your time of sorrow.
Roxann, Luke & Morgan Adamson
Friend
December 15, 2021
