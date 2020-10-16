Norma J. Earel, 88, of Rock Island, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at UPH Trinity-Bettendorf. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home, Rock Island.
Charles Edward Hindley, 85, of Clinton died Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Prairie Hills, Clinton. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig FH & Crematory.
Lucien M. "Matt" Jacobs, 75, of Port Byron, Illinois, died Sunday, October 11, 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home.
Steven Lamb, 64, of Rock Island, Illinois died Wednesday, October 14, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.
Donald L. Robertson, 86, of Bettendorf, died Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Davenport Lutheran Home. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.
Nellie Ziegenhorn, 81, of Illinois City, IL died Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Lutheran Living. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services of Muscatine.