Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
101720-obt-qct Pendings List

Abigale Deadmond, 34, of Moline, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at her home. Arrangements: Rafferty Funeral Home, Moline.

Roger A. DeVine, 91, of Rock Island, Illinois died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Ft. Armstrong Assisted Living, Rock Island. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Joseph C. Dockerty, 77, of Milan, died Saturday October 17, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

James W. Harder, 68, of Coal Valley, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at UnityPoint Health-Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Larry D. Schreiber,75, of Davenport passed away Sunday October 18, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary & Crematory.

Bonnie L. Stuhlman, 78, of Camanche died Friday, October 16, 2020 at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House - Bettendorf. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes and Crematory.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
The Runge Mortuary and Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.