Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times
102020-obt-qct Pendings List

Linda D. Anderson, 67, of Clinton died October 17, 2020 at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. Arrangements: Lemke Funeral Homes, Clinton.

Robert "Bob" Lewis Bonnett, 94, of Milan, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Jeffrey A. "Jeff" Borden, 55, of Lynn Center, IL, formerly of Davenport, died Sunday, October 18, 2020. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport.

Janet K. Hull, 74, of Princeton, Iowa died on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center – East Campus, Davenport, Iowa. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

LaVerl Allen "Kempe" Kempel, 89, of Mt. Carroll, Illinois, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at Allure Nursing Home, Mt. Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Diana Lynn Ocheltree, 67, of DeWitt, Iowa, passed away Sunday, October 18, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Homes.

Karen A. Pfeifer, 64, of Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, October 17, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home.

Jeremie J. Ross, 18, of East Moline, died Saturday, October 17, 2020. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Violet R. Smith, 91, of Davenport, died on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Kahl Home, Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Winifred "Winnie" G. Stocks, 101, died October 18, 2020, at Hammond Henry Hospital – Long Term Care Center, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory.

James E. "Eddie" Sullivan, Jr., 68, of Rock Island, died Sunday, October 18, 2020 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center, Peoria. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Gerard T. Wanzek, age 75, of Preston, IA, died in his home on Saturday, October 17, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Richard O. Willis, 68, of Clinton, IA, formerly of Savanna, IL, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at Davenport Select Specialty Hospital. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 20, 2020.
