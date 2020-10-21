Thomas "Tom" Haynes, 59, of Fruitland, died Saturday, October 17, 2020 at the University of Nebraska Medical Center. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services.

Bobby L. Hess, 91, of Davenport, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center in Davenport, IA. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Mark A. Jacobusse, 50, of Colona, Illinois, died unexpectedly on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Illinois. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Debra L. (Vatt) Mindrup, 66, of East Moline, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, with her family by her side. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Elenor Mae Paisley, 83, died October 17, 2020 at Allure of Mt. Carroll in Mt. Carroll, Illinois. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Alida A. Dykema Starcevich, 93, of Naples, FL and formerly of Bettendorf, died Monday, October 19, 2020 at Solaris HealthCare Imperial in Naples. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

Lucille S. Thompson, 78, of Savanna, died Monday, October 19, 2020, at Big Meadows Nursing Home in Savanna. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.