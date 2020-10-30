Ronald H. Alpen, 81 of Durant, Iowa, died on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center East, Davenport, Iowa. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home, Durant, Iowa.

Bradley S. Boney, 54, of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Barbara E. Fawks, 78, formerly of Moline, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at Lake Gibson Village, Lakeland, Florida. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home.

Phyllis A. Gibler, 87, of East Moline, formerly of Geneseo, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Park Vista Retirement Living – North Hill, East Moline. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory- Geneseo Chapel.

Richard Graham, 92, of Maquoketa, IA, died Friday, October 16, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus in Davenport, Iowa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Stevin Hudrlik, 65, of Andrew, IA, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at the Jackson County Regional Health Center in Maquoketa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Dixie Knight, 67, of Muscatine, died on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at her home. Arrangements: Snyder and Hollenbaugh Funeral and Cremation Services.

Ida "Colleen" Lenker, 85, of Wilton, IA died on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at the Wilton Retirement Community in Wilton, IA. Arrangements: Bentley Funeral Home in Wilton, IA.

Steven L. Marolf, 61, of Geneseo, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Victoria Moore, 71, of Moline, died Friday, October 23, 2020 in Iowa City, IA. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

Dorothy Sotelo, 84, of Moline, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Amber Ridge Memory Care, Moline. Arrangements: DeRoo Funeral Home, Moline.

Ruth Ann Spain, 70, of DeWitt, IA, died Friday October 23, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Schultz Funeral Home, DeWItt.

Estella Ulloa, 94, of Davenport, Iowa, died Thursday, October 29, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Marvin M. Verscheure, 86, of rural Cambridge, died Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at Allure of Geneseo. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services.