110120-obt-qct Pendings List

Ronald W. Baraks, 88, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island, Rock Island, Illinois. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home.

Linda L. Beardsley, 74, of Bettendorf, Iowa died on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at her home. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home, Bettendorf.

Marian L. Branson, 94, of Bettendorf, Iowa died Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Debra Cramer, 65 of Camanche died Saturday at her home. Arrangements: Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Maynard Ellison, 79, of Moline, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at his home. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory, Ltd., Moline.

Durwood L. "Durk" Fogle, 93, of Rock Island, IL, died on October 29, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home, Moline.

Phyllis A. Gibler, 87, of Geneseo, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Park Vista – North Hill, East Moline, IL. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory.

Patrick H. Gluba, 84, of Davenport, died on Friday, October 30, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

James Marvin Hesse, 70, of Eldridge, died Friday, October 30, 2020 in Eldridge. Arrangements: at The Runge Mortuary.

Ronnie "Arnie" L. Hofmann, 67, of Andalusia, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Mercer Manor Rehabilitation, Aledo. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Robert H. Mitchell, 98, of East Moline, Illinois, formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, October 29, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf, Iowa. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home.

Joan Darlene Wierenga, 87, of Moline, died Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Amber Ridge Assisted Living. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Timothy Wilson, Sr., 58, of Davenport, died Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus. . Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary, Rock Island.


Published by Quad-City Times on Nov. 1, 2020.
