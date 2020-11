Mark A. Babcock , 72, of Moline, IL died Saturday, October 31, 2020, at UnityPoint Rock Island. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline.

Gene E. Boehm, 86, of Orion, died Monday, November 02, 2020, at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Orion.

Evelyn M. Colter, 91, of Geneseo, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Genesis Senior Living, Illini Restorative Care, Silvis, IL. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes and Crematory, Geneseo.

Shirley L. DeMarr, 76, of Clinton, died Saturday, October 31, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital. Arrangements: Snell-Zornig.

Donna J. Duncan, 66, of Milan, died Monday, November 2, 2020 at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Betty J. Edenson, 95, of Bettendorf, died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at her home. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

Gerald N. Fosdick, 92, of Bettendorf, IA, died Sunday, Nov. 1st, 2020, at the Iowa Masonic Health Facilities in Bettendorf, IA. Arrangements with McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf.

Kelly B. (Ristau) Hasenjaeger, 51, of Warrenton, MO, formerly of Iowa City, IA, and Geneseo, IL, died October 31, 2020 in Warrenton, MO. Arrangements: Stackhouse-Moore Funeral & Cremation Services, Geneseo.

Marie Theresa Mascagni, 95, of Clinton died Friday, October 30, 2020 at her home. Arrangements: Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Home & Crematory.

Evelyn L. Owens, 95, of East Moline, died Sunday, November 1, 2020, at University of Iowa Hospitals & Clinics. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Jeremiah D. "J.D." Sims, 39, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Sunday, November 1 2020, in his home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.