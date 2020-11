Walter J. Bahlmann, 93, of Davenport, Iowa died Thursday, November 12, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Dale A. Burmeister, 89, died Thursday November 12, 2020. Arrangements: Chapman Funeral Home, Clarence.

David "Dave" Dean Day, 78, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Pearl Valley Rehab and Nursing Center in Muscatine. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch.

Leon A. Gilbraith, 79, of Rock Island, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Generations Rehabilitation, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Gregg P. Hawley, 73, of Muscatine, died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbauh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine.

Lucas F. Henry, 94, of Sherrard, Illinois, died Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis, Illinois. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

David P. Hosier, 61 of West Branch, IA died November 10, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospital & Clinics due to COVID-19. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home in West Branch.

Charles W. Monaghan, 83, of Clinton, died Thursday, November 12, 2020 at the Alverno. Arrangements: Clinton Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Harold A. Wheler, 78, of Davenport, died Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme, Street, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport.