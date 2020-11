Helen Mae Ahrens, 88, of Davenport died Sunday November 15th at her home. Arrangements: Runge Mortuary & Crematory.

Lois R. Choate, 92, formerly of LeClaire, Iowa died on Monday, November 16, 2020 at the West Ridge Care Center in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers Funeral Home in Bettendorf, Iowa.

Frances T. Devlin,73, of Pleasant Valley, died Sunday, November 15, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals, Iowa City. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport.

Thomas E Ehrhardt, 69, of Rock Island, died Monday, November 16, 2020, at St. Anthony's Nursing and Rehab, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Joseph Fritsch, 79, of Geneseo, died at his daughter's home, Wednesday, November 12, 2020. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Alice Lorraine Glover, 89, of Davenport, died Monday, November 16, 2020 at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home.

Ralph Hastings, 63, of Cuba City, Wisconsin died Saturday, November 7, 2020 at home in Cuba City. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Ralph B. Lang Jr., 92, of Cedar Rapids, died Saturday, November 14, 2020, at Manor Care in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Kenneth Litterer, 94, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at Unity Point Finley Hospital in Dubuque, Iowa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Jeffrey A. Miller, 57, of Rock Island, died Sunday, November 15, 2020, at his residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Moline.

Kenlyn Renae Miller, died Saturday, November 14, 2020. Arrangements: Henderson-Barker Funeral Home.

Margy L. Nash, 87, of Davenport, Iowa died Sunday, November 15, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Jerome Ward "Chick" Ritenour, 88, of Savanna, IL, died Friday, November 13, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital, in Clinton, IA. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Patricia (Pat) Thines, 86, of Preston, Iowa died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at home. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

John Edward "Eddie" Vermost, 95, of Cambridge,died Friday, November 13, 2020, at Hillcrest Home, Geneseo. Arrangements: Vandemore Funeral Homes & Crematory – Geneseo Chapel.

Charles B. Walte, 91, of Bettendorf, Iowa died Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Clarissa C Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf. Arrangements: Weerts Funeral Home, Davenport.