Joan Mildred (Williston) Arb, 75, of Sun Prairie, Wisconsin formerly of Savanna, Illinois, died Tuesday, November 17, 2020. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Joan Bowling, 92, formerly of Moline, Illinois, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in Integrity Healthcare, Carbondale, Illinois. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

Mary E. Braden, 84, of Davenport, Iowa, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at Good Samaritan Society, Davenport. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Lien Brakhage, 83, of Coal Valley, Illinois, died Thursday, November 19, 2020. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home.

Margaret "Jane" Brewer, 68, of Muscatine died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Birdhouse in Iowa City. Arrangements: Snyder & Hollenbaugh Funeral & Cremation Services of Muscatine.

Mildred M. Conklin, 93, of Bettendorf, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at Select Specialty Hospital in Davenport. Arrangements: McGinnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

Gareld A. Danielson, 77, of Rock Island, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at UnityPoint Health – Trinity, Rock Island. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Milan.

Peggy Dohrn, 62, of Le Claire, Iowa, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at home. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory, Moline.

James A. Fleck, 71, formerly of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at the Iowa Veterans Home in Marshalltown, Iowa. Arrangements: McGInnis-Chambers, Bettendorf.

Lois M. Fuglsang, 89, of Maquoketa, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at Clover Ridge Place in Maquoketa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center in Maquoketa.

Edward W. Haring, 82, of Shannon, IL, died Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at University of Wisconsin Hospital, in Madison, WI. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

June Kinzer, 89, of Bettendorf, Iowa, died Friday, November 20, 2020, at Fountains in Bettendorf. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Thomas Martin, 76, of Davenport, IA died on Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at his home in Davenport, IA. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home Moline.

Dorothy Joann (Willers) Plagmann, 90, of Davenport, died at home November 16, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary.

Sherman M. Powell III, 79, of Rock Island, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at Heartland Health Care Center, Moline. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Janelva "Jo" R. Qualls, 71, of Coal Valley, died Friday, November 20, 2020 at her home. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

Dorothy M. Schnoor, 65 of Camanche, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, at MercyOne – Clinton. Arrangements: Camanche Chapel Snell-Zornig Funeral Homes & Crematory.

Frances Spain, 77, of Maquoketa, Iowa, died Thursday, November 19, 2020, in her home. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.