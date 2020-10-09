Ralph C. Roe

July 15, 1960-October 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ralph C. Roe, 60, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Ralph Claire Roe was born July 15, 1960, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of William Enoch Sr. and Betty June Hendrix Roe. He married Donna Jean Elfgen Roe on July 8th of 1989 at Hillcrest Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army Reserved as 45B Small Arms Repairer and worked at Vander Heiden Hauling. He enjoyed fishing during the summer months and hunting in the winter months.

Ralph is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Roe; Betty June Hendrix Roe, children Lance Elfgen, Tracy Elfgen, Timothy Wayne Elfgen, Tanna Roe and son Scott Roe, grandchildren Hailey Elfgen, Brianna Elfgen, Seth Elfgen, and Scott Andrew Latham and siblings Dave Roe, Bill Jr Roe, Dale Roe. He was preceded in death by his father William Enoch Sr Roe, bother Ronld Roe, and sister Sharon Roe.

