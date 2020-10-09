Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Ralph C. Roe

Ralph C. Roe

July 15, 1960-October 2, 2020

DAVENPORT-Ralph C. Roe, 60, of Davenport, Iowa, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at home, surrounded by his family. Cremation will take place at Trimble Crematory, Moline, under the direction of Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Ralph Claire Roe was born July 15, 1960, in Davenport, Iowa, the son of William Enoch Sr. and Betty June Hendrix Roe. He married Donna Jean Elfgen Roe on July 8th of 1989 at Hillcrest Baptist Church. He served in the U.S. Army Reserved as 45B Small Arms Repairer and worked at Vander Heiden Hauling. He enjoyed fishing during the summer months and hunting in the winter months.

Ralph is survived by his beloved wife, Donna Roe; Betty June Hendrix Roe, children Lance Elfgen, Tracy Elfgen, Timothy Wayne Elfgen, Tanna Roe and son Scott Roe, grandchildren Hailey Elfgen, Brianna Elfgen, Seth Elfgen, and Scott Andrew Latham and siblings Dave Roe, Bill Jr Roe, Dale Roe. He was preceded in death by his father William Enoch Sr Roe, bother Ronld Roe, and sister Sharon Roe.

Condolences may be shared at CremationQC.com.


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by:
Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
2 Entries
Cheryl Burrows
Neighbor
October 7, 2020
We were sorry to hear of Ralph's passing. He was a long time neighbor for many years while we lived in Davenport.
Gary and Cheryl Burrows
October 7, 2020