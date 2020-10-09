Cristy Jean Van Cleve

March 19, 1981-October 5, 2020

CEDAR RAPIDS, IA-Cristy Jean Van Cleve, Age 39, passed away on Monday, October 5, 2020 at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, Iowa surrounded by her loving family.

In 2012 Cristy was diagnosed with Stage 3 ovarian cancer. Cristy believed in God and accepted our Lord Jesus Christ as her Savior. Cristy's pain from cancer is over now and she is at peace in the Joy of Heaven.

A public visitation will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 from 1 PM to 4 PM at the Cedar Memorial Park Funeral Home. As mandated by proclamation, social distancing must be practiced which requires a limited number of people to be allowed into the visitation at one time. The use of facemasks or shields are required. A private funeral service will be held at the Cedar Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel of Memories, on Monday, October 12 at 1:30 PM with the Chaplain Kurt Larson officiating.

Cristy was born on March 19, 1981 in Davenport, Iowa. She grew up in the Quad City Area. Cristy was baptized at Parkview Lutheran Church in Eldrige, Iowa, and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Genesco, IL. In 12th grade, at Bettendorf High School, Cristy received the Outstanding Youth Appreciation Award from the Bettendorf Optimist Club. She graduated from Bettendorf High School in 1999. Crist studied at the Sylvan Learning Center, during 2000 and 2001 to prepare to go to Community College. After attending Scott Community College to study art, Cristy was a member of the Iowa Very Special Arts program for several years. During that time, Cristy displayed her art work at the Iowa State Fair as well as several Festivals in Iowa.

Those left to cherish Cristy's memory are her parents, Judy (Tobolt) and David Van Cleve of North Liberty, Iowa; her brother, Andrew Van Cleve of North Liberty; her sister, Lisa Viager of North Liberty; her nephews, Jordan Van Cleve of Des Moines, and Johnathan and Thomas Viager both also of North Liberty. Cristy also has a puppy named Toby.

Cristy was proceeded in death by her paternal grandparents, Betty and Jerry Van Cleve, and her maternal grandparents, Bertha and Vance Tobolt.

Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Iowa City Hospice, 1025 Wade Street, Iowa City, IA 52240 or at Iowacityhospice.org.

