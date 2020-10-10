Linda L. Hopper

June 23, 1944-October 8, 2020

DAVENPORT-Linda L. Hopper, 76, of Davenport passed away on October 8, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. Per her wishes, cremation rites have accorded. A memorial visitation will be held on Monday October 12, 2020 from 12:00p.m.-2:30p.m. at Cunnick- Collins Mortuary in Davenport. Private Inurnment will follow at Pine Hill Cemetery. Online condolences can be expressed at www.Cunnick-Collins.com

Linda was born on June 23, 1944 in Davenport, Iowa to Paul and Leila (Baker) Farrell.

Linda's family was the most important aspect of her life. There wasn't a Yatzee or Scrabble game that didn't involve her family.

Linda was full of life regardless of her struggles. She saw the positive side in every situation.

The Hopper household had an open door policy. Everyone was welcome. Their family cared for and sheltered a number of friends and family members.

Survivors include her children: Jerry (MaryCristine) Misner, Lonnie (Eric Helms) Misner, Rhonda (Brian) Lane, Tim (Lisa) Misner, Rob (Shelly) Misner, 8 grandchildren and a special nephew Brian Farrell.

2 brothers, Ray Farrell, and Jim Farrell; 1 sister, Sandy Cummings along with many nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents, 2 husbands Jerry Misner Sr., and Ray Hopper, and 7 siblings.