Julie A. Bainter , 53, of Coal Valley, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at her residence. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Orion.

Alexander "Alex" Francis Brightman, age 96, of Chadwick, and a previously of Fairhaven Township, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at The Allure Nursing Center, Mt. Carroll. Arrangements: Law-Jones Funeral Home.

Mark L. Haddick, 69, of Moline, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020, at UnityPoint Health – Trinity Moline. Arrangements: Trimble Funeral Home & Crematory at Trimble Pointe.

Agnes Hinz, 92, of Maquoketa, died Friday, October 9, 2020, at Jackson County Regional Health Center, Maquoketa. Arrangements: Carson Celebration of Life Center, Maquoketa.

Patricia Lowry, 75, of Bettendorf, died at Genesis East Medical Center, Davenport, on Friday, October 9, 2020. Arrangements: The Runge Mortuary, Davenport.

Inetha M. "Liz" Madison, 86, of East Moline, died Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, Silvis. Arrangements: Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island.

John M. Myers, 80, of Orion, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, Unity Point Health, Rock Island. Arrangements: Esterdahl Mortuary and Crematory Ltd., Orion.

Richard P. "Dick" O'Leary, 86, of San Jose, CA, formerly of Davenport died Friday, October 9, 2020 at Kaiser Permanente Hospital, San Jose. Arrangements: Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home,Davenport.

Loyd Otts, 79, of East Moline, Illinois, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, in UnityPoint Health – Trinity Rock Island. Arrangements: Cremation Society of the Quad Cities.

Jolene P. Pynckel, age 67, of New Windsor, IL. died Thursday October 8, 2020 a the Genesis Medical Center in Aledo, IL. Arrangements: Peterson Wallin Knox Funeral Home in Alpha, IL.

Patricia Sisk, 80, of Davenport died Friday, October 9, at her home. Arrangements: Orr's Mortuary.

Ernest Underwood, 72, Port Byron, died Friday, October 9, 2020 at his home. Arrangements: Van Hoe Funeral Home Ltd., East Moline.

Earl L. "Buck" Wendt, of Moline, IL, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House in Bettendorf, IA. Arrangements: Wendt Funeral Home in Moline, IL.