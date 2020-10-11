Shirley A. Stoltenberg

November 3, 1940 - October 8, 2020

Shirley A. Stoltenberg, 79, Eldridge, passed away Thursday, October 8, 2020.

Funeral services will be 10:00 a.m., Thursday at Faith Lutheran Church, Eldridge. Services will be live streamed and may be viewed at www.FaithLutheranEldridge.com. Visitation will be 5:00 - 7:00 p.m., Wednesday at Chambers Funeral Home, Eldridge. Burial will be at Davenport Memorial Park Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Lymphoma Society, Faith Lutheran Church, or the Oncology Department at University of Iowa Hospital.

She is survived by her husband, Donald; children, Cindy Hall, Doug (Kathy) Stoltenberg; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.