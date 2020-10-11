Diane Marie Brown

June 11, 1957 - October 8, 2020

Diane Marie Brown, age 63, of Savanna, Illinois passed away at home, Thursday, October 8, 2020, in the loving care of her family. A Celebration of Life service will be held 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna with burial to follow in the Savanna Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, October 12, 2020 at Law-Jones Funeral Home in Savanna. Family and friends are invited to share in Diane's life at www.lawjonesfuneralhome.com. Diane was born June 11, 1957, in Savanna, Illinois, the daughter of Vernon and Jeanice (Radke) Brown. Diane is a 1975 graduate of Savanna High School. She received her associates degree at Scott Community College and then went on to earn her Bachelors and her Masters at St. Ambrose College, Davenport. Diane raised an independent, confident daughter, Mandy. As a single mother working full-time, Diane taught her how to value hard-work and to do your best job. Diane worked for the Department of the Army at the Rock Island Arsenal as a Contract Specialist until her retirement after 30 years. She attained her goal of reaching GS 14 at her job. Her work took her to Germany for three years and Sierra Vista, Arizona at Fort Hauchuca for five years. She liked adventuring in Europe while she was working in Germany. She counted on her mother, Jeanice to hold-down-the-fort and to be there for Mandy while she was working. Diane was a member of NARFE and the VFW Auxiliary. She enjoyed crafting and painting. Going to movies, attending the Savanna Historical Society events, Timber Lake plays, wineries, and having a girl's day with "The Committee" were some of her favorite pastimes. She loved to travel and was a member of the World Ventures Travel Club. She liked adventuring to many other countries in Europe while she was working in Germany and was always on the lookout for Polish Pottery for her collection. She loved listening to ABBA and Cher on repeat. One of her favorite things to do was to spend time with her grandchildren, helping after school, playing board games and having dinner with family. Diane will be dearly missed by her daughter Mandy and son-in-law Donavon DeWitt of Savanna, Illinois; three grandchildren, Cobretti, Carmendee, and Christian Castro; two step-grandchildren, Taylor and Liam DeWitt; brother Dale Brown of Savanna, Illinois; her beloved nephew Frank and his wife Lauree Brown; very special best friend Lynn (Robert) Haas; Aunt Lorraine Radke; and many close friends. Diane is preceded in death by her parents Jeanice and Vernon, Aunt Marilyn Radke, Brother Donald Brown, and Sister-in-law Jean (Kehl) Brown.