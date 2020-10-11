Menu
Jon E. Rath
1968 - 2020
BORN
1968
DIED
2020

Jon E. Rath

July 9, 1968-October 5, 2020

DAVENPORT-Jon E. Rath, 52, a resident of Davenport, died Monday, October 5, 2020 in Davenport.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. with a time of sharing and prayer service following, Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport. Please respect social distancing and wear a face mask. Memorials may be made to the family for Jon's grandson, Brady's education.

Jon was born July 9, 1968 in Davenport, the son of Robert and Patricia (Reep) Rath. He worked as a laborer for Alcoa beginning in 1993. Prior to Alcoa, he worked for MA Ford Manufacturing. Jon enjoyed hunting, fishing, bowling, playing darts and pool, races and loved music.

Those left to honor his memory include his son, John R. (Rhiannon Schilling) Rath of Bettendorf; grandson, Brady; mother, Patricia Rath of Davenport; brothers, Jeff (Caralee) Rath of Moline, and Jerry (Donna) Rath of LeClaire; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his father; and brother, Bryan.

Online condolences may be made to Jon's family by viewing his obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Oct
14
Prayer Service
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52803
Oct
14
Celebration of Life
4:00p.m. - 6:00p.m.
Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home
614 Main Street, Davenport, IA 52803
RIP Buddy
Dennis Thorington
Coworker
October 7, 2020