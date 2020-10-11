Thomas R. Fox

April 11, 1953-August 31, 2020

DAVENPORT-Thomas R. Fox, 67, of Davenport, passed away August 31, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Campus. Cremation has taken place per his wishes.

Tom was born April 11, 1953 in Toledo, Ohio to parents Jack and Pauline Fox. Tom graduated from Davenport West High School in 1971. He worked at J. I. Case, the City of Davenport, Hawkeye Paving, and other jobs throughout his life. He was a diehard Ohio State Buckeyes fan and enjoyed all other sports especially baseball. He was very active at Top Shape Gym. At the present time, he holds the state record in the bench press competition for his age group. He will be forever missed by his family and friends.

Survivors left to honor his memory are his son, Danny Broihier (Sarah), Kansas City, Missouri; sister, Diane Fox, Davenport; brother, Richard Fox (Sylvia), Albuquerque, New Mexico; grandchildren: Myelle and Kael Broihier; nephew, Miles Fox, Chicago, Illinois, Vicky Pendergast and Barb Spies, Davenport.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Pauline Fox.

To leave a memory or express condolences to the family visit Tom's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com