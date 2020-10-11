Claude Lester "Tod" Morris, Jr.

June 28, 1938-October 8, 2020

BETTENDORF-Claude Lester "Tod" Morris, Jr., 82, a resident of Bettendorf, died Thursday, October 8, 2020 at his home.

A private memorial mass will be held at St. John Vianney Catholic Church in Bettendorf. He will be laid to rest at Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. John Vianney Church. Halligan McCabe DeVries Funeral Home in Davenport is assisting the family with arrangements.

Tod was born June 28, 1938 in Britton, South Dakota, the son of Claude, Sr. and Della (Satterlee) Morris. Tod served his country in the United States Army from 1961-1964. He married Marilyn Danielson, June 18, 1964 in Miller, South Dakota.

Tod worked for AC Nielsen Company as a marketing analyst for 20 years. Tod and Marilyn owned and operated an A&W Root Beer Stand in Moline for 10 years. In retirement, Tod worked for Professional Communications selling phone systems. He was an avid fisherman, and enjoyed computers and traveling.

Those left to honor his memory include his wife, Marilyn; children, Terry Morris of Bettendorf, Lisa (Michael) Coleman of Harlem, Georgia, and Steve (Tina) Morris of Muscatine; grandchildren, Todd, Rose, Kendra, Cole, and Evan; great-grandson, Zaydin; and several step-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and siblings, Marilyn and Richard.

