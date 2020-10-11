Wesley William "Wes" Rostenbach

March 11, 1927-October 7, 2020

DAVENPORT-Wesley William "Wes" Rostenbach, 93, of Davenport, passed away Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at the Good Samaritan Home in Davenport with his family by his side. Private services will be held at the Runge Mortuary. There is no visitation. His final resting place will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to CASI. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rungemortuary.com.

Wes was born March 11, 1927 in rural Scott County, IA. He was the son of William and Mary Ann (Feuerbach) Rostenbach. He married Constance Dietz in 1947; they divorced. He then married Arlene Raymond in 1957; she preceded him in death. He married Beverly Jean Koranda in July 2001 and she preceded him in death in 2015.

He was part owner of Hackner's Inc, an automotive store, retiring thirty years ago. He was an avid Iowa Hawkeye fan, especially football and basketball and a Chicago sports enthusiast. He took great joy in watching his grandchildren's activities and sporting events over the years and enjoyed traveling. He was a past member of the Davenport Rotary Club and Oakwood Country Club.

Those left to honor his memory include his children: Wes (Christine) Rostenbach, Jr., Davenport, Sherry (Frank) Peterson, Utah, Mike (Pam) Koranda, Atlantic, IA, Pat Koranda, Moline; numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren; sister, Elna (Hank) Tompkins and numerous extended family members. A brother, Delmar, sister, Lois Otto, one grandson and one great great granddaughter preceded him in death.