Daren W. Hancock

January 9, 1978-September 30, 2020

DAVENPORT-Daren W. Hancock, 42, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his residence.

A celebration of Daren's life will be at a later date.

He is survived by his daughters, Kylie and Allison Hancock of Davenport; son, Jacob Erwin of Davenport; brothers, Kevin (Sofia) Hancock of Davenport, Steven Hancock of Waterford, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Patricia (Albers) Hancock.

