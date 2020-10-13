Daren W. Hancock
January 9, 1978-September 30, 2020
DAVENPORT-Daren W. Hancock, 42, of Davenport passed away Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at his residence.
A celebration of Daren's life will be at a later date.
He is survived by his daughters, Kylie and Allison Hancock of Davenport; son, Jacob Erwin of Davenport; brothers, Kevin (Sofia) Hancock of Davenport, Steven Hancock of Waterford, Pennsylvania; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Dale and Patricia (Albers) Hancock.
