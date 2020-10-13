Penny A. Polina

July 19, 1955-October 11, 2020

DAVENPORT-Funeral Services for Penny A. Polina, 65, Davenport, formerly of Muscatine, will be 1pm Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, downtown Davenport. The service will be livestreamed and may be accessed by visiting Penny's obituary at www.hmdfuneralhome.com. A link to the service will post at approximately 12:45 p.m. The family will greet friends from 11am until 1pm Thursday at the funeral home. Due to the current health crisis, masks must be worn and social distancing respected. Memorials may be made to the Seventh Day Adventist Church, Davenport. Penny passed away Sunday, October 11, 2020 at Genesis Medical Center, East Rusholme, surrounded by her family.

Penny Ann Park was born July 19, 1955 in Muscatine, a daughter of Floyd and Genevieve (Meyers) Park. She married Albert Polina November 12, 1972. They have celebrated 48 years of marriage. Penny worked doing cleaning services for both business and residential clients.

Penny enjoyed gardening, flowers, going to church, cooking and baking. She also enjoyed going to car shows with Al, family gatherings, animals and reading. Penny greatly loved and cherished time spent with her sons.

Those left to honor Penny's memory include her husband, Al, Davenport; children: Tony (Gloria Keim) Polina, Muscatine and Joe Polina, Coralville; grandchild, Damien, Davenport; great-grandchild, Maleah; brother, Dave Park, Muscatine; nephew, Nate Park and niece, Alisa (Tim) Phillips. She was preceded in death by her parents, aunts and uncles.

