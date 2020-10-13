Donna M. Arnold Wagner

December 16, 1933 - October 11, 2020

Davenport - Donna M. Arnold Wagner, 86, of Davenport, died Sunday, October 11, 2020 at her home surrounded by her family. Funeral service and Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. Friday, October 16, 2020 at Sacred Heart Cathedral, Davenport. Burial will be in Oakdale Memorial Gardens, Davenport. Visitation will be Thursday from 4 until 7 p.m. at the Halligan-McCabe-DeVries Funeral Home, Davenport with a prayer service at 6:30 p.m. that all are welcome to attend. If attending services, masks must be worn and social distancing adhered to. Memorials may be made to Empower House (a non-profit founded by her daughters Missey and Mickey), Sacred Heart Cathedral, or Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House, Bettendorf.

Donna Marie Walker was born on December 16, 1933 in Iowa City, Iowa, a daughter of Harvey and Wanita (Harper) Walker. She was united in marriage to Earl Arnold on February 18, 1956. He preceded her in death on November 28, 1971. She then married Frank Wagner on July 8, 1972 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Davenport. He preceded her in death on September 11, 1999.

Donna's life was centered around her large family and cherished the time when they were all together. She opened her arms and her home to all those that entered. Donna enjoyed crafts and crocheting; making afghans for just about everyone in the family. Donna bowled for over 40 years in various leagues throughout the Quad Cities. She was a longtime member of the former St. Joseph's Catholic Church and their Christian Mother's group as well as the Knights of Columbus Auxiliary.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children: René (Jack) Enfield, Palm Harbor, Florida, Frank "Skip" (Jeanne) Wagner, North Port, Florida, Jeff (Lynette Webster) Wagner, Des Moines, Iowa, Brian (Wendy) Arnold, Bob (Toni) Arnold, all of Davenport, Cheri (Randy) Smith, Bettendorf, Chris (Doug) Pershall, Missey (Tim) Heinrichs, and Mickey (Jason) Owens, all Davenport; thirty-two grandchildren, twenty-six great-grandchildren, and many great-great grandchildren.

In addition to her husbands, Donna was preceded in death by her parents, and sisters: Dorothy Carney and Sandra Lohf. May they rest in peace.

Donna's family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Genesis Hospice and Clarissa C. Cook Hospice House for the compassionate and loving care she received during the final months of her life.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hmdfuneralhome.com