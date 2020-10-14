Verda Volk

March 10, 1924-October 8, 2020

Verda Volk, age 96 entered into rest on October 8, 2020. She was born March 10, 1924, in Lamesa, TX, to Henry Larken Bruce and Alta Mae Stricklen.

Verda graduated from Albany High School in Albany, OK. She married the love of her life Ardo Rochow Volk. He preceded her in death on September 15, 2000. She worked a few different jobs but her main career was Homemaker.

Verda held offices in the Silver Cross Circle of the Kings Daughters. She was a member of bridge clubs in Gatlinburg, TN and in the Quad Cities. She enjoyed quilting group and never failed to have a garden.

Verda was preceded in death by three brothers: Franklin Bruce, Robert Bruce, A.V. Bruce. Two sisters: Helen LeFeaver and Vera Clemens.

She is survived by her sister Evelyn Smith of Durant, OK, her son Charles Henry Volk II and wife Andrea of Long Grove, IA; two grandchildren Irina Christine Volk of Camp Pendleton, CA, and William Alexander Volk at Incirlik Air Force Base, Turkey and great grandchild, Hazel Lynn Wolf.

Funeral Services are Thursday October 15, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Brown's Funeral Service in Durant, Ok. Visitation will be held one hour before services. Verda will be laid to rest next to her late husband at Chippinnock Cemetery in Rock Island, IL.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Faith Lutheran Church in Durant, OK.

Services are under the direction of Brown's Funeral Service, Durant. Online condolences can be made at www.brownsfuneralservice.com