Randall Lee Fry

February 8, 1952-August 8, 2020

Randall Lee Fry, age 68, passed away on August 8, 2020 in his home town of Bensenville, Illinois after a short battle with cancer.

Randy was born on February 8, 1952 in Naperville, Illinois to Don and Mary Jane Fry. Randy was a renaissance man who could do about anything he put his mind to. Out of high school, he got his pilot's license but eventually landed working on the Illinois Central Railroad for five years. He then went to Purdue University where he graduated with a degree in electrical engineering, working for the rest of his life as a hardware design engineer and a systems administrator at various corporations in the Chicago area. He passionately devoted his free time to a number of hobbies including playing the guitar and piano, beer making, building fireworks, collecting antique and modern firearms, operating a ham radio, horticulture, camping and loving animals. He treasured his trips to Germany and the safari he took to Botswana and Zambia.

Randy loved hanging with his friends and family, especially when they joined him in his well-accessorized club-house/man-cave.

Randy is survived by his brothers, Raymond of Rockford, IL and Don of Bettendorf, IA. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Donald Fry and Mary Jane Brown and a twin sister, Judith, who died at three months old.

A private memorial service will be conducted as his ashes are scattered in Naperville.