Mary Jo McCartney

August 29, 1944 - October 12, 2020

Mary Jo was born August 29, 1944 in Keokuk, Iowa to Laverne and June Meyer, who preceded her in death. After a short illness she went to be with the Lord October 12, 2020. She attended Bettendorf, Iowa schools. She married Robert Sheridan McCartney April 1989 and he survives her in Las Vegas, NV. Other survivors include daughter Shanna Narath and husband Al, daughter Peggy Pustejovsky and husband Leon, daughter Melanie Anthony and husband Billy and 8 grandchildren and 18 great grandchildren. She is also survived by numerous cousins in California, Iowa and Florida.

Mary Jo retired after 38 years as Office Manager in 3 states from John Hancock Financial Services. Mary Jo was very creative and a great cook. She also volunteered in the Assistance League in Las Vegas, Nevada. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Mary Jo's name to the Assistance League of Las Vegas, 6446 W Charleston Blvd, Las Vegas, Nevada 89146, (702) 870-2002.

A celebration of life will be held at a future date due to Covid-19.


Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
