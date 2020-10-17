Menu
Search
Menu
Quad-City Times
Quad-City Times HomepageObituaries SectionSubmit an Obituary
Find an Obituary
Sympathy Ideas
Grief Support
Marilyn May Brockmiller Bickel

Marilyn May Brockmiller Bickel

October 16, 2020

Marilyn May Brockmiller Bickel, 78, of Grand Mound, Iowa, passed away Early Friday morning, October 16, 2020, in the comfort of her home with her daughter by her side.

A Memorial Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 25, 2020, at Schultz Funeral Home in Grand Mound. A Graveside Service will follow at Rose Hill Cemetery, Calamus, with Chaplain Roger Carlson officiating.

A full obituary may be viewed at www.schultzfuneralhomes.com


To plant trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published by Quad-City Times on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
GUEST BOOK
Add a Message
0 Entries
Be the first to post a memory or condolences.