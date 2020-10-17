Mark Elliott Broendel

August 10, 1953-October 14, 2020

Mark Elliott Broendel passed away October 14, 2020 at the age of 67 after being struck by a vehicle while riding his bicycle on 38th St. in Rock Island.

Mark was a member of Good Shepherd Presbyterian Church in Rock Island, after recently transferring his membership from Broadway Presbyterian where he had been a member since his birth on August 10, 1953. Mark swam for Rock Island High School and attended Black Hawk College before graduating from Illinois State University with a degree in History and Political Science. He enjoyed talking politics, riding his bicycle around town and along the Mississippi River, and swimming at Rock Island Fitness and Athletic Club. Mark was a big sports fan as well. He belonged to the Rock Island High School Booster Club and for a long time had season tickets to what was the Quad City Mallards. Most who knew Mark enjoyed his great sense of humor and were often benefactors of his kindness and good will.

He is survived by a daughter Katherine Broendel (Sean Crosbie), Washington, DC and a son, Reid Broendel (Nora), Laurel, Maryland. Although divorced, he remained good friends with his ex-wife Jane Broendel. Mark was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Rosalie Broendel.

Visitation will be at DeRoo Funeral Home in Moline on Sunday, October 18 from 2 pm to 3 pm with the funeral immediately following. There will be no internment. Family and friends are invited to celebrate Mark's life shortly after the funeral at 6 pm at Poor Boys Pizza and Pub in Rock Island.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Iowa Parrot Rescue 2479 Golden Avenue Letts, IA 52754 or Rock Island County Animal Shelter 4001 78th Ave. Moline, IL 61265

Expressions of sympathy to daughter and son care of Jane Broendel 3909 Jocelyn St, NW Washington, DC 20015.