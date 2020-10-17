Nancy Jane (Garrett) Vess

June 14, 1941-October 5, 2020

Nancy Jane (Garrett) Vess, 79 of Franklin Street passed away on October 5, 2020 at HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice.

Born in Rock Island, Illinois, she was the daughter of the late Harvey and Virginia (Baccus) Garrett. She is survived by her children, Teresa Ward and her partner Tracy DaCosta of Bristol, Marty Ward of East Moline, Illinois and her grandson, Danny Ward and his wife Samantha of Davenport Iowa. She was the sister of the late John Garrett.

Nancy was a graduate of Rock Island High School and received an Associate's Degree from Illinois State University. She was employed as a mail sorter by the US Postal Service

Her funeral services will be private. There will be a virtual celebration of life for Nancy Vess Saturday, October 17 at 5:00 PM Eastern (4PM Central).

Memorial donations may be made to: Quad City Botanical Center 2525 4th Avenue, Rock Island, IL 61201.

www.limafh.com