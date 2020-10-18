Sandra B. Smith

January 23, 1949- October 16, 2020

Sandra B. Smith, 71, of Rock Island, passed away Friday, October 16, 2020 at her residence surrounded by her loved ones. Per her wishes cremation rites will be accorded and no services will be held. Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory, Rock Island is assisting the family.

Sandra was born on January 23, 1949 in Detroit, MI, the daughter of Clare and Gertrude (Daniels) Keeney. She married David Smith on February 23, 1968 in Sterling Heights, MI. Sandra enjoyed traveling to see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren with her husband. She loved to camp, cook, do ceramics and spend time with family and friends, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Sandra is survived by her husband of 52 years, David Smith; daughter, Theresa Smith-Paller; grandchildren, Brittany (Adam) Johnson and Kevin Paller; great grandchildren, Garrett and Emma Johnson; and siblings, Richard Keeney, Arthur Keeney, Robert Keeney, and Linda Klimek. She was preceded in death by her parents; and siblings, Merle Keeney, Ruth Cunningham, Janet Stevens, and Mary Ann Richards.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.wheelanpressly.com.