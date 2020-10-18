Ryan Edward Johnson

May 29, 1985 - October 21, 2020

Ryan Edward Johnson, 35, of Davenport, died Thursday, October 15, 2020, in Davenport. Private family services will take place. A public visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 from 4-7 pm at The Runge Mortuary. His final resting place will be in the Rock Island National Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the DAV or the Honor Flight of the Quad Cities.

Ryan was born May 29, 1985 in Davenport, the son of Wesley Johnson and Linda (Hintze) Johnson. He graduated from Bettendorf High School in 2003 where he played football and loved lifting weights. After high school, he attended St. Ambrose University where he also played football and joined the Army in 2007. He served in the Army as a combat medic from 2007 until 2013, having served during the Iraq War. After service to his country, Ryan received his degree in Occupational Therapy from Brown Mackie College and was currently working as an Occupational Therapist Assistant at Liberty Village in Princeton, IL.

He was known for his "bigger than life" heart and always had a smile. A selfless person, Ryan put others needs before his own. He enjoyed being with his family and was a son and brother to be proud of.

Those left to honor his memory include his daughter, Alyvia, Rock Island, his parents, Wesley, Bettendorf and Linda, Davenport; brothers: Jason (Justine) Johnson, Maysville, IA and Jonathan Johnson, Davenport, nieces, Lily and Lola Johnson, nephew, Lars Johnson, several aunts, uncles and cousins and his beloved dog, Rizzo.